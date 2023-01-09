52º

Cool and beautiful this Monday

Next cold front moves through Thursday

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Back to 80 degrees Wednesday

Monday Forecast:

A quiet start to our work week with a mix of sun and clouds and an afternoon high of 68 degrees.

Temperatures climb to the upper 60s this afternoon

Next cold front Thursday:

We’ll warm up through Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees midweek. Our next cold front moves through Thursday bringing a 40% chance of rain.

40% chance of rain Thursday

10-day forecast:

Temperatures cool Thursday after the front moves through. Next chance of rain is Monday of next week.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week

Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday:

Near perfect weather for runners this Sunday. We’ll have chilly temperatures, light northwesterly winds and dry weather.

Near perfect weather this Sunday morning for all the runners

