Cool and beautiful this Monday

Monday Forecast:

A quiet start to our work week with a mix of sun and clouds and an afternoon high of 68 degrees.

Next cold front Thursday:

We’ll warm up through Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees midweek. Our next cold front moves through Thursday bringing a 40% chance of rain.

10-day forecast:

Temperatures cool Thursday after the front moves through. Next chance of rain is Monday of next week.

Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday:

Near perfect weather for runners this Sunday. We’ll have chilly temperatures, light northwesterly winds and dry weather.