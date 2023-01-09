Cool and beautiful this Monday

Monday Forecast:
A quiet start to our work week with a mix of sun and clouds and an afternoon high of 68 degrees.
Next cold front Thursday:
We’ll warm up through Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees midweek. Our next cold front moves through Thursday bringing a 40% chance of rain.
10-day forecast:
Temperatures cool Thursday after the front moves through. Next chance of rain is Monday of next week.
Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday:
Near perfect weather for runners this Sunday. We’ll have chilly temperatures, light northwesterly winds and dry weather.
