Storms blasting across the area tonight

Overnight Forecast:

The front continues to bring a line of heavy rain. While the severe component is decreasing, the storms are still very strong and in general we should receive between 1”-2″ of rain. However, 3″-4″ is possible and that would cause street flooding. The front moves off the coast Sunday morning. We should see clearing by mid morning on Sunday.

Midnight Rain Forecast (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

2AM Storm Line Location (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rainfall Totals Tonight/Tomorrow (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Temperatures cool Sunday to the 60s but it doesn’t last long. We’re back in the 70s Tuesday of next week.

10-day Forecast (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Early look at the Chevron Houston Marathon:

Ten days out the race looks good. Chilly temperatures and dry weather is what runners love. Winds are out of the east 5-10mph.