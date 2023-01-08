Storms blasting across the area tonight

Overnight Forecast:
The front continues to bring a line of heavy rain. While the severe component is decreasing, the storms are still very strong and in general we should receive between 1”-2″ of rain. However, 3″-4″ is possible and that would cause street flooding. The front moves off the coast Sunday morning. We should see clearing by mid morning on Sunday.
10-day forecast:
Temperatures cool Sunday to the 60s but it doesn’t last long. We’re back in the 70s Tuesday of next week.
Early look at the Chevron Houston Marathon:
Ten days out the race looks good. Chilly temperatures and dry weather is what runners love. Winds are out of the east 5-10mph.