Keep the jackets handy, cold weather is here!

We will see lows in the 20s by the end of the week!

Hour by Hour forecast:

Morning temperatures will start in the low to mid 30s, with lower-to-mid 30s with a 20 degree warm up for highs.

Cool start to what will be cool mostly cloudy skies today (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday’s Forecast:

If you have plans to head out to the Texans game make sure you pack a jacket! The tailgate will be in the 40s!

Chilly start for what will be a high in the mid 50s (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Monday’s Forecast:

Make sure you have the umbrellas handy on Monday! We will have rain chances through the entire day, with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Forecast rainfall accumulation could be up to 1-2″ so localized street flooding is possible. Give yourself extra time for driving!

Keep the umbrellas handy! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Arctic air in time for Christmas:

As we get closer to Christmas, arctic air moves into the United States. For us, freezing temperatures are expected, possibly into the teens! The coldest day will be Friday with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

Big jackets are needed! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Long range forecast can be off by several degrees this far out but all of the weather models show freezing or near freezing temperatures through Christmas day.

Possibly 27 degrees in Houston December 23rd (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Cool to cold temperatures are here for the next 10-days! The jet stream will buckle across much of the United States plunging arctic into the country. At the end of next week high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.