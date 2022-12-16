Cold front this Friday

Friday’s Forecast:

A cold front moves through late this afternoon in Houston. It gives us a 20% chance of light rain through the evening. Our coastal cities may get rain through the morning hours Saturday. This front will lower temperatures this weekend to the 50s and our northern cities will get freezing temperatures Sunday morning.

Arctic air in time for Christmas:

As we get closer to Christmas, arctic air moves into the United States. For us, freezing temperatures are expected, possibly into the 20s! Long range forecast can be off by several degrees this far out but all of the weather models show freezing or near freezing temperatures through Christmas day.

A white Christmas?

It’s not impossible. We’ll keep you posted on this very important forecast.

10-day forecast:

Cool to cold temperatures are here for the next 10-days! The jet stream will buckle across much of the United States plunging arctic into the country. At the end of next week high temperatures will in the 30s and 40s.