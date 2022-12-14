Cool air settles into SE Texas

Tonight’s Forecast:

The cold air moves in Tuesday morning and it’s going to stay. We’ll be waking up in the 40s, so bundle up! You’ll see the 10-day forecast has mornings like this for the next ten days.

Thursday morning's temperatures

Thursday’s Forecast:

Although we will start the day chilly, ample sunshine will warm us into the mid-60s by Thursday afternoon! It will feel pleasant with low humidity.

Thursday will be sunny and cool!

10-day forecast:

Cool temperatures are here for the next week to two weeks! The jet stream will buckle across much of the United States plunging arctic into the country. As of Wednesday morning, it does not look like the arctic air will make it all the way to SE Texas. We’ll be chilly, but nothing below the 30s expected in Houston.