Our last chilly day for a while🧥

Thursday’s Forecast:

Thursday will be jacket weather! We’ll start with temperatures in the 30s/40s and climb to the lower 60s. Most of the day will be spent in the 50s with a light easterly wind.

Warmer with rain possible Friday & Saturday:

Winds shift out of the south early Friday and that will not only lead to a warmup but also a few showers are possible to end our workweek and start our weekend.

10-day Forecast:

Today is our last cool day for quiet a while. The one thing to watch on our 10-day forecast is when our next cold front moves through. It looked like it would move through Wednesday. But now it may not move in until Friday. We’ll keep you posted on when our next cool down is expected.

End of The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

November 30th marks the official last day of hurricane season. While we didn’t reach the anticipated storm number this year, there were still 14 named storms. Florida bared the brunt of three direct hits from storms this season. There was one preseason forecast that predicted the correct number of storms to form. Check out Frank’s blog to see who got the hurricane forecast right.