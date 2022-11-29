Morning fog and rain with a severe weather threat later today🌧️

Tuesday’s severe weather threat:

The rain is back Tuesday and it brings a low threat for severe weather. Tuesday will be warm and wet. Our high will be 80 degrees with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are possible. There is a threat for some strong to severe storms in the afternoon, mainly east of I-45. The primary threat is damaging winds and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. We are on the tail end of this severe weather event with most or all of the severe storms east and northeast of us.

Temperatures climb to the upper 70s with a 40% chance of thunderstorms

Low threat for us in southeast Texas

10-day Forecast:

If you don’t like the weather, just wait a few days! We have a little bit of everything the next ten days. A cold front passes through Wednesday morning, bringing cool and windy weather. From there we will warm back up to nearly 80 this weekend before another front moves through next Tuesday.