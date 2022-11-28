Sunny & mild today, severe weather threat tomorrow

Monday’s Forecast:

Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures climbing to the lower and mid-70s. Light winds start from the northeast and end the day coming from the southeast.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures expected this Monday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday’s severe weather threat:

The rais is back Tuesday and it brings a low threat for severe weather. The primary threat is damaging winds and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. We are on the tail end of this severe weather event with most or all of the severe storms east and northeast of us.

We are on the tail end of this system (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Widespread severe weather expected northeast of Houston (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Does not include Harris county. It's for our far east cities. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Quiet the roller coaster ride in temperatures this week in Houston.