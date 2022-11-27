Spectacular Sunday forecast

Tonight’s Expected Highs:

After a cool morning start, we’ll see highs across the region that are slightly above the seasonal norms and far short of any records. It’s a great way to end the Thanksgiving holiday.

High temperatures today will be warmer than seasonal norms. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday’s Forecast:

Almost every part of the day will be delightful. From the cool and slightly breezy morning to the very nice sunny 70s!

A cool start evolves into a very comfortable sunny afternoon! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Our next rain chance comes on Tuesday with a cold front. This will drop our temperatures from 80 on Tuesday to a high in the low 60s on Thursday (the first day of December).