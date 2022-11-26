Flood watch through noon today!

Flood Threat:

The entire area is under a FLOOD WATCH through Saturday at noon as moderate to heavy rain rounds will pound across the area into mid-morning Saturday. Rainfall totals could be upwards of 1-3″ as multiple waves come through.

Most of the area is under a Flood Watch through 12pm Saturday (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday’s Forecast:

We should be dry by mid-morning Saturday with cloudy skies. By Saturday afternoon we will have sunshine and highs in the 60s! Sunday looks gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Rain to start the day with sunshine by the afternoon. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

After some cold and wet weather we will finally have a few days to dry out. Saturday afternoon through Monday will be dry and pleasant, but rain chances return Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will bring another slight chill as we start December.