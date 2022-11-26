Flood watch through noon today!

Flood Threat:
The entire area is under a FLOOD WATCH through Saturday at noon as moderate to heavy rain rounds will pound across the area into mid-morning Saturday. Rainfall totals could be upwards of 1-3″ as multiple waves come through.
Saturday’s Forecast:
We should be dry by mid-morning Saturday with cloudy skies. By Saturday afternoon we will have sunshine and highs in the 60s! Sunday looks gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the 70s.
10-day Forecast:
After some cold and wet weather we will finally have a few days to dry out. Saturday afternoon through Monday will be dry and pleasant, but rain chances return Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will bring another slight chill as we start December.