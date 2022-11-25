Flood watch through noon Saturday

Flood Threat:

The Thanksgiving storms brought widespread 1-3″ of rainfall with some spots seeing upwards of 5-6 inches of rain. This means many areas have very saturated soil and any additional rain could easily lead to flooding. The entire area is under a FLOOD WATCH through Saturday at noon as heavy rain rounds will pound across the area today and even into early Saturday. Rainfall totals could be upwards of 3-5″ as multiple waves come through.

Most of the area is under a Flood Watch through 12pm Saturday

We have a high flood risk and a low severe weather threat. The excessive rain threat is in the high category Friday with 1-3″ possible across the region with isolated higher amounts.

More heavy rain is likely this afternoon

Friday’s Forecast:

Friday will begin with patchy dense fog, expect cloudy skies and showers to start the day. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, especially along the coast before noon. In the afternoon we will continue to see an increase of storm coverage with severe weather possible. Strong storms are likely into Saturday morning.

Rain is likely. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Next week the 70s are back. It’s been a cold stretch in Houston. The past ten days, our average high temperature is only 56 degrees. The big focus during this 10-day is rain on Thanksgiving and also on Black Friday.