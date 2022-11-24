Fog, rain and storms for Thanksgiving🦃

Today’s forecast:

We have warmer than normal temperatures but the rain chances will put a serious damper on Thanksgiving plans. We have fog this morning with a dense for advisory in place until 9am.

The hour by hour forecast shows an increase in rain chances through the morning and into the afternoon.

Severe weather threat:

Latest models for this morning suggest heavy rain across Houston. This is at noon. Parade watchers will have to keep an eye to the sky for a last minute decision.

Our high resolution futurecast models indicate rain will be on the increase by 9-10 this morning and we'll be seeing widespread coverage of moderate to heavy storms by noon.

We have a flood risk and severe weather threat. The excessive rain threat is in the moderate category this day with 1-3″ possible across the region with isolated higher amounts. The Severe threat is low but it is not zero. I know there is a parade many people want to attend but this is a great day to be indoors with family and friends.

The excessive rain threat has been increased from low to moderate for today.

There is a low threat for severe weather on Thanksgiving.

10-day Forecast:

Next week the 70s are back. It’s been a cold stretch in Houston. The past ten days, our average high temperature is only 56 degrees. The big focus during this ten day is rain on Thanksgiving and also on Black Friday.