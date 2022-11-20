Sunday Stays Chilly & A Little Soggy

A little soggy at times, especially in the afternoon and evening

Sunday Forecast:

While it won’t be as soggy as Saturday, there is a chance to see some additional showers by Sunday afternoon. However, breaks in the clouds should let in a little more sunshine so expect highs back into the low 50s.

Another cool day ahead of Monday rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thanksgiving Forecast:

A very closely watched forecast for most of us this week! As of today, here is our latest thinking: Cloudy but warmer overall, temps should top out in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will be in the picture, around 30-40%. We’ll keep fine tuning this forecast as we get closer to the date.

10-day Forecast:

The cold air stays with us through Monday. We get a slightly warmer weather pattern heading into Thanksgiving. And a big change to our Thanksgiving forecast. The chance of rain is now 40%. We’ll keep you posted on this very important forecast.