Rain moves in tonight🌧️

Friday’s Forecast:
We have another chilly, cloudy day with highs in the upper-50s. We could get light rain as early as this evening making a nuisance for your Friday night plans.
A cold Saturday washout:
We wake up Saturday morning with widespread soaking showers that will be consistent for the early part of the day. The rain and clouds keep temperatures in the 40s all day long. The rain moves out Saturday evening.
Sunday:
More rain possible west of I-45 late Sunday.
10-day Forecast:
The cold air stays with us through Monday. We get a slightly warmer weather pattern heading into Thanksgiving. And a big change to our Thanksgiving forecast. The chance of rain is now 20%. We’ll keep you posted on this very important forecast.