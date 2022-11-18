Rain moves in tonight🌧️

Saturday does not get out of the 40s

Friday’s Forecast:

We have another chilly, cloudy day with highs in the upper-50s. We could get light rain as early as this evening making a nuisance for your Friday night plans.

Temperatures climb to the upper-50s with a chance of rain tonight (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A cold Saturday washout:

We wake up Saturday morning with widespread soaking showers that will be consistent for the early part of the day. The rain and clouds keep temperatures in the 40s all day long. The rain moves out Saturday evening.

Soaking showers in SE Texas (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

range is .25"-1.00" of rain falling (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday:

More rain possible west of I-45 late Sunday.

Rain possible late in the day (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The cold air stays with us through Monday. We get a slightly warmer weather pattern heading into Thanksgiving. And a big change to our Thanksgiving forecast. The chance of rain is now 20%. We’ll keep you posted on this very important forecast.