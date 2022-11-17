Cold air in place through the weekend🧥

Temperatures the last four days have been so cool! We should be in the 70s this time of year but instead we've been in the 50s... which is well below our average high for even our coldest months in Houston!

Thursday’s forecast:

Temperatures again only warm to the upper-50s under mostly cloudy skies. We may get a sprinkle in our far southwestern cities like Palacios and Bay City.

Temperatures climb to the upper 50s this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A Saturday washout:

Light rain starts moving in Friday night. Saturday looks like a washout. A Gulf low brings consistent rain throughout the early part of the day. A cold front at night moves it out. Sunday looks dry and chilly.

Radar futurecast at 9am Saturday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Futurecast rain totals through Saturday evening (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The cold air stays with us through Monday. We get a slightly warmer weather pattern heading into Thanksgiving but more rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thanksgiving Forecast:

Thanksgiving may be stormy. Right now the American model has light rain moving out Thanksgiving morning. The European model has heavy rain early and late in the day. We’ll keep you posted on changes.