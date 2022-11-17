Cold air in place through the weekend🧥

Thursday’s forecast:
Temperatures again only warm to the upper-50s under mostly cloudy skies. We may get a sprinkle in our far southwestern cities like Palacios and Bay City.
A Saturday washout:
Light rain starts moving in Friday night. Saturday looks like a washout. A Gulf low brings consistent rain throughout the early part of the day. A cold front at night moves it out. Sunday looks dry and chilly.
10-day Forecast:
The cold air stays with us through Monday. We get a slightly warmer weather pattern heading into Thanksgiving but more rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Thanksgiving Forecast:
Thanksgiving may be stormy. Right now the American model has light rain moving out Thanksgiving morning. The European model has heavy rain early and late in the day. We’ll keep you posted on changes.