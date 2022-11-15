November chill this week🧥

A Chilly Tuesday:

The rain has moved out and it has left behind cold air that will be here all week. It will also be breezy today making it feel a little colder this morning and afternoon. Bundle up, some of us feel like the 30s this morning and afternoon highs only climb to the mid-50s. Winds calm tomorrow. We have two more small chances of rain this week, Thursday, and Friday.

Breezy and chilly this Tuesday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Mornings in the 30s, afternoons in the 50s with a small chance of rain Thursday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The cold air stays with us all week. Highs will climb to the mid and upper-50s through Monday. Our next small chance of rain is Thursday and Saturday.

What to expect through Thanksgiving (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thanksgiving Forecast:

As of today, it looks like we may be seeing some showers but it will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s.