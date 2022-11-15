November chill this week🧥

A Chilly Tuesday:
The rain has moved out and it has left behind cold air that will be here all week. It will also be breezy today making it feel a little colder this morning and afternoon. Bundle up, some of us feel like the 30s this morning and afternoon highs only climb to the mid-50s. Winds calm tomorrow. We have two more small chances of rain this week, Thursday, and Friday.
10-day Forecast:
The cold air stays with us all week. Highs will climb to the mid and upper-50s through Monday. Our next small chance of rain is Thursday and Saturday.
Thanksgiving Forecast:
As of today, it looks like we may be seeing some showers but it will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s.