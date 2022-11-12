Cold air has arrived!

Tonight’s Forecast:

We will continue to have lingering showers tonight with temperatures in the 50s. It will be a cold rain, so bundle up if you’re going to be outside. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, with the rainfall moving out by the early morning hours.

It's going to be COLD. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday’s Forecast:

Saturday will start off with partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the 40s. During the day we will see clearing skies, so there will be sunshine in the afternoon! Despite the sunshine, it’s going to be chilly with gusty winds from the north and temperatures in the 50s for the afternoon. These cooler than normal temps will stick around for the next several days through our next cold front and rain on Monday.

Temperatures will be in the 50s. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Brace for cold mornings the next several days. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Our extended forecast has very cool temperatures! Lows will be in the 30s and 40s! Our warmest temperature of the next 10 days is only in the mid-60s, bundle up!