An incredibly warm Election Day🗳️☀️

Tonight’s Forecast:
Once again we will have a chance of seeing patchy fog overnight tonight with low temperatures in the mid-60s, humid conditions, clear skies and calm winds.
Wednesday’s Forecast:
Wednesday will be similar to election day with sunny, humid and warm conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Keep in mind, normal highs for this time of year are in the mid 70s, so we’re running well above average for most of this week!
Next cold front Friday:
We’ll be unseasonably warm through Thursday with our next cold front expected Friday. It brings a 40% chance of rain with and a drastic drop in temperatures this weekend.
10-day Forecast:
Our Friday cold front will bring morning temperatures in the 40s Sunday, with highs in the lower 60s and upper 50s this weekend.
Tracking the tropics:
Tropical storm Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane and hits Florida early Thursday.