An incredibly warm Election Day🗳️☀️

We will be warm!

Tonight’s Forecast:

Once again we will have a chance of seeing patchy fog overnight tonight with low temperatures in the mid-60s, humid conditions, clear skies and calm winds.

Patchy fog is possible. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Wednesday will be similar to election day with sunny, humid and warm conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Keep in mind, normal highs for this time of year are in the mid 70s, so we’re running well above average for most of this week!

Temperatures will be warm. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Next cold front Friday:

We’ll be unseasonably warm through Thursday with our next cold front expected Friday. It brings a 40% chance of rain with and a drastic drop in temperatures this weekend.

40% chance of rain Friday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Our Friday cold front will bring morning temperatures in the 40s Sunday, with highs in the lower 60s and upper 50s this weekend.

Warm through this weekend then a fall chill is here!

Tracking the tropics:

Tropical storm Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane and hits Florida early Thursday.

Nicole will likely make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane