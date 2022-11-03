Spring feel through Friday

Three Day Forecast:

A southeasterly wind is pumping in the warmth and humidity. This gives us a 30% chance of rain with temperatures climbing to the lower 80s on Friday ahead of the cold front that will bring in a more sunny and slightly cooler weekend.

A stormy late Friday night then clearing for the weekend

Severe weather threat late Friday/early Saturday:

A front pushes through late Friday night into Saturday morning. This line of storms brings a severe weather threat of damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. Because of the wind energy, our average amount of rain expected is a half inch. If you have plans Saturday, fear not. The rain moves out early Saturday morning and the afternoon looks lovely. Game 6 of the World Series will be pleasant.

A cold front will blast through late Friday night

Tomorrow through early Saturday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We are in the 80s through Friday afternoon. We fall back this weekend, and get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end. Election day is Tuesday, with no weather issues to vote.

Stormy Friday night then clearing out for the weekend

Tracking the tropics:

We have two tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin and neither is a threat to the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Lisa hit Belize Wednesday. Hurricane Martin is moving northeast away from land.