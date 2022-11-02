Severe threat Friday night

There is a risk for severe weather late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies. This will keep our temperatures slightly warmer with lows in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will be mild. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thursday’s Forecast:

Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 80s! Isolated light sprinkles will be possible, but most will be dry.

Severe weather threat late Friday/early Saturday:

A front pushes through late Friday night into Saturday morning. This line of storms brings a severe weather threat. On average most of us should get around an inch of rain. If you have plans Saturday, fear not. The rain moves out Saturday morning and the afternoon looks lovely. If a Game 6 of the World Series is needed, it would be in Houston Saturday and weather will be pleasant.

10-day Forecast:

We climb back to the 80s Thursday. We fall back this weekend, and get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end. Election day is Tuesday, with no weather issues to vote. And Veterans Day is on the 10-day.

Tracking the tropics:

We have two tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin and neither is a threat to the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Lisa is impacting Belize. Hurricane Martin is moving northeast away from land.