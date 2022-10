A perfect couple of fall days before a wet Game 1 of the World Series

Today’s Forecast:

Good morning! We’re sitting nice and cool this morning with many spots in the 40s and 50s! The wind has backed off, so we’ll see a nice warm up into the mid 70s and lots of sunshine for this afternoon.

We're sitting cool to kick off the mid-week

10-day Forecast:

We have cooler weather for the next few days! Another cold front moves in Friday bringing rain chances, but it will give us a taste of fall again as we head into Halloween weekend!