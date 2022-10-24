Windy Monday, Cold Front Brings Back Fall Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

After a mild start in the low 70s, we head into the mid-80s across the region again and very windy. We’ll have breezy to windy conditions through most of the day. Expect winds to stay elevated between 15-25 mph, with gusts approaching 30. A fast moving cold front will bring in noisy storms early Tuesday, then cooler air is back for some nice fall days!

Stormy early Tuesday then back to a nice fall forecast

Cold front coming late Monday:

A fall cold front will swing through early Tuesday bringing a quick line of thunderstorms pre-dawn and also bringing back some cooler Fall weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for mid-week!

A fast moving line of storms will come through early Tuesday

There is a chance for some storms to get on the aggressive side with strong winds, heavy brief rain, and we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two. However, because the line of storms will be on the move quickly so we won’t see much of a flood threat.

There is a slight chance of severe storms late Monday, early Tuesday

10-day forecast:

This week, a couple of fronts with rain this week will give us a taste of fall again as we head into Halloween weekend!