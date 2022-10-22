Weather: Warm-up coming this weekend, next cold front coming soon

Saturday forecast:

After a cool start in the low 60s, we head into the low to mid-80s across the region. We’ll have breezy to windy conditions through most of the day.

Highs in the 80s today with mostly sunny skies. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hour by hour forecast:

You can see that most of the day, the temperatures will be VERY comfortable with breezy conditions with a southwest wind.

Mostly 80s for today with windy conditions. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Breezy Saturday conditions ahead (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

So we’re back in the mid-80s this weekend. A couple of fronts with rain this week will give us a taste of fall again.

Warmer than normal this weekend with rain and fronts a couple of times in the next ten days. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Eye on the Tropics:

Roslyn is a major Cat 3 hurricane and expected to grow stronger before it weakens prior to landfall Sunday just south of Mazatlan. The rest of the tropics is quiet.

Roslyn, a CAT 4 Hurricane off the coast of Mexico (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)