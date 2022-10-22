Weather: Warm-up coming this weekend, next cold front coming soon

Saturday forecast:
After a cool start in the low 60s, we head into the low to mid-80s across the region. We’ll have breezy to windy conditions through most of the day.
Hour by hour forecast:
You can see that most of the day, the temperatures will be VERY comfortable with breezy conditions with a southwest wind.
10-day forecast:
So we’re back in the mid-80s this weekend. A couple of fronts with rain this week will give us a taste of fall again.
Eye on the Tropics:
Roslyn is a major Cat 3 hurricane and expected to grow stronger before it weakens prior to landfall Sunday just south of Mazatlan. The rest of the tropics is quiet.
