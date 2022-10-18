Temperatures in the 40s Wednesday!

Tonight’s Forecast:
Overnight tonight we’ll have clear skies which will help our temperatures plummet to the 40s! Make sure you have a jacket for the morning.
Wednesday morning, we’ll see temperatures in the mid to lower 40s in the Houston area! We haven’t been this cold since April 9th, when the morning low was 44 degrees. Make sure you have the warm clothes ready.
Wednesday’s Forecast:
In the afternoon we’ll have sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Perfect weather for the Astros game!
10-day Forecast:
This fall feel isn’t with us very long. We warm up to the mid-80s Friday with the humidity making a return. Next chance of rain is Monday of next week.
Cold fronts & hurricane season:
While hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30th, It’s over for SE Texas. The reason is our fall fronts. Once we get our first strong cold front, our upper level wind pattern changes. We now get more of a consistent northerly wind which places a block on tropical systems moving into our area. With reliable records going back to the mid-1800s, we’ve never had a storm hit us past October 16th. 1991 was the year category one hurricane Jerry hit SE Texas.