Temperatures in the 40s Wednesday!

It's going to be a COLD morning tomorrow! Temperatures will be in the 40s for most.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Overnight tonight we’ll have clear skies which will help our temperatures plummet to the 40s! Make sure you have a jacket for the morning.

Get the big jacket ready! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday morning, we’ll see temperatures in the mid to lower 40s in the Houston area! We haven’t been this cold since April 9th, when the morning low was 44 degrees. Make sure you have the warm clothes ready.

44 degrees April 9th (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday’s Forecast:

In the afternoon we’ll have sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Perfect weather for the Astros game!

It's winning weather for the Astros! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

This fall feel isn’t with us very long. We warm up to the mid-80s Friday with the humidity making a return. Next chance of rain is Monday of next week.

We're on a temperature roller coaster! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold fronts & hurricane season:

While hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30th, It’s over for SE Texas. The reason is our fall fronts. Once we get our first strong cold front, our upper level wind pattern changes. We now get more of a consistent northerly wind which places a block on tropical systems moving into our area. With reliable records going back to the mid-1800s, we’ve never had a storm hit us past October 16th. 1991 was the year category one hurricane Jerry hit SE Texas.

Fronts block tropical systems from moving into SE Texas (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)