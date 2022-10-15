Dry air is moving into SE Texas

Hot this weekend and front and colder on Monday

Saturday’s Forecast:

Winds shift Saturday and start coming from the southeast. It will still be warm with temperatures climbing to the upper-80s to the lower 90s with mainly sunny skies.

Major front moves in late Sunday into Monday:

Expect highs once again around 90 Sunday, but we will start to see rain chances. After 1PM we could see storms, with a strong cold front moving in Monday morning. We have an 50% chance of storms Monday due to the front which will drop our temperatures down to the 50s Tuesday morning and low 70s that afternoon.

Cold fronts & hurricane season:

While hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30th, It’s over for SE Texas. The reason is our fall fronts. Once we get our first strong cold front, our upper level wind pattern changes. We now get more of a consistent northerly wind which places a block on tropical systems moving into our area. With reliable records going back to the mid-1800s, we’ve never had a storm hit us past October 16th. 1991 was the year category one hurricane Jerry hit SE Texas.

10-day Forecast:

Our next strong cold front arrives Monday of next week. That front will drop our afternoon highs to the 70s with lows in the 50s!

Tracking The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Karl is drifting south and expected to make landfall in Mexico Saturday.

There is an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that has a small chance to become our next storm. Next name up is Lisa. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.