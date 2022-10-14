Dry air is moving into SE Texas

Friday’s Forecast:

Humidity levels are lowering bringing a beautiful Friday. It’s still warm with temperatures climbing to the upper-80s with mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures climb to the upper 80s with low humidity

Our weekend forecast & cold front:

Winds shift tomorrow and start coming from the southeast. This will increase humidity on Sunday. We also have a small chance of rain to end our weekend at 30%. Our next cold front Monday is strong. We have an 80% chance of storms and temperatures will fall to the 50s and 70s in the morning and afternoon.

Arrives Monday

Cold fronts & hurricane season:

While hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30th, It’s over for SE Texas. The reason is our fall fronts. Once we get our first strong cold front, our upper level wind pattern changes. We now get more of a consistent northerly wind which places a block on tropical systems moving into our area. With reliable records going back to the mid-1800s, we’ve never had a storm hit us past October 16th. 1991 was the year category one hurricane Jerry hit SE Texas.

Fronts block tropical systems from moving into SE Texas

The latest hurricane to hit SE Texas was October 16, 1989.

10-day Forecast:

Our next strong cold front arrives Monday of next week. That front will drop our afternoon highs to the 70s with lows in the 50s!

What to expect through Sunday of next week

Tracking The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Karl is drifting south and expected to make landfall in Mexico this weekend. There is an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that has a small chance to become our next storm. Next name up is Lisa. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.

Moving to Mexico tomorrow