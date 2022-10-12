Cold front coming Wednesday

Tonight’s Forecast:

Overnight tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-60s. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10mph.

We will have partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Wednesday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the lower-90s. Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day and a few showers are possible in the afternoon. A cold front will bring storms late Wednesday (after sunset) but by the morning commute Thursday we will be dry!

Cold front passage late Wednesday:

A cool front moves through southeast Texas Wednesday night. Rain chances are not high (30%) with this front. While we get a southeast wind today, this may not be enough time to increase moisture levels to create rain. We haven’t had measurable rain in Houston since September 17th.

30% chance of rain with this front

10-day Forecast:

A cold front will move through late Wednesday into Thursday. This brings storm chances, but won’t lower temperatures much. Our next strong cold front arrives Monday of next week. That front could drop our afternoon highs to the 70s with lows in the 50s!

Tracking The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Karl officially formed 4PM on Tuesday. Our front will block this system from moving north and it is expected to make landfall in Mexico later this week. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.