Perfect Astros forecast Tuesday

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Tuesday will be another fantastic forecast with perfect weather for baseball! The Astros are playing the Mariners at Minute Maid and first pitch is at 2:37PM. Conditions will be wonderful with sunshine and temperatures in the upper-80s.

Cool front moves through tomorrow night (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday/Thursday forecast:

A cool front moves through southeast Texas Wednesday night. Rain chances are not high (30%) with this front. While we get a southeast wind today, this may not be enough time to increase moisture levels to create rain. We haven’t had rain in Houston since September 17th.

30% chance of rain with this front (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

A cold front will move through late Wednesday into Thursday. This brings storm chances, but won’t lower temperatures much. Our next strong cold front arrives Monday of next week. That front could drop our afternoon highs to the 70s with lows in the 50s!

What to expect through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Tropics:

An area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a 40% chance of becoming Karl. Our front will block this system from moving north. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.