Temperatures back in the 90s!

Sunday Forecast:
Dry, sunny and warm weather continues. Ragweed and tree pollen continue to remind allergy sufferers that it’s prime time for sneezing!
The reason for the sneezin’:
Aaaahhh-choo! If you’re feeling a bit off lately, it could be the ragweed! Once again today, we have extreme levels of ragweed pollen and high levels of tree pollen. Not only do we have intense allergies.
Tracking The Tropics:
We are monitoring Tropical Storm Julia as it will move into Nicaragua as a Category 1 hurricane. We’ll grab onto some of that moisture sliding up from the Gulf to finally bring some much needed rain chances later next week!
Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.
10-day Forecast:
We get to keep this fantastic fall weather throughout the 10-day forecast! Expect mornings to be a touch warmer in the low to mid 60s but still very pleasant and sunny skies with highs near 90.