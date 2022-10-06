Temperatures back in the 90s!

Tonight’s Forecast:
Overnight tonight expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping to the mid-60s.
Friday’s Forecast:
Friday will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Expect sunny skies, low humidity and EXTREME ragweed pollen.
The reason for the sneezin’:
Aaaahhh-choo! If you’re feeling a bit off lately, it could be the ragweed! Once again today, we have extreme levels of ragweed pollen and high levels of tree pollen. Not only do we have intense allergies, but we also have had an air quality alert daily because of strong high pressure clamping down on the ozone/pollen close to the surface.
We have seen several ozone action days over the past week and we’ll likely continue to see them through Friday! This means if you suffer from respiratory problems like asthma you may want to consider exercising indoors.
Tracking The Tropics:
We are monitoring a systems in the Atlantic that is likely to move into the Southern Caribbean through the end of the week and could impact Central America next week.
Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.
10-day Forecast:
We get to keep this fantastic fall weather throughout the 10-day forecast! Expect mornings to be a touch warmer in the low to mid 60s but still very pleasant and sunny skies with highs near 90.