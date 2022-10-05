A fall-like week!🍂🍃

We're warming up slightly over the next few days but it won't last long! Our next cold front moves through Saturday to bring highs in the mid-80s for Sunday!

Tonight’s Forecast:

Overnight tonight we will have clear skies, calm winds and lows in the mid-to-lower 60s. It should feel very comfortable!

Temperatures will feel great! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thursday’s Forecast:

Thursday will be sunny and slightly warmer than what we saw today. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with low humidity.

Thursday should feel wonderful. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The reason for the sneezin’:

Aaaahhh-choo! If you’re feeling a bit off lately, it could be the ragweed! Today we have extreme levels of ragweed pollen and high levels of tree pollen. Not only do we have intense allergies, but we also have had an air quality alert daily.

Ragweed is extreme! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We have seen several ozone action days over the past week and we’ll likely continue to see them through Friday! This means if you suffer from respiratory problems like asthma you may want to consider exercising indoors.

Air quality issues remain for today

Tracking The Tropics:

We are monitoring two systems in the Atlantic that have a chance for development over the next several days. Neither is a threat to Texas, however one system is likely to move into the Southern Caribbean through the end of the week and could impact Central America next week.

There is no threat to the Gulf. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.

10-day Forecast:

We get to keep this fantastic fall weather throughout the 10-day forecast! Expect mornings to be a touch warmer in the low to mid 60s but still very pleasant and sunny skies with highs near 90.