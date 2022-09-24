Hot weekend ahead, changes next week! Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean

We'll stay hot until the front by Monday into Tuesday

Saturday’s Forecast:

We’re in for another day of record hot temperatures today. The record for today is 95 degrees set back in 2013. We’re forecast to tie or break that temperature as we hit 96 degrees near 3 p.m.

Our hot temperatures continue today with highs expected in the mid 90s. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tropical Storm Ian Strengthening:

Tropical Storm Ian maintains its 45mph sustained winds and is expected to undergo rapid intensification in the next 48 yours to become a major category 4 hurricane. Its track is pointed toward the west coast of Florida by Wednesday/Thursday. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.

4pm Advisory is showing Ian getting stronger as it enters the Gulf

Fiona continues to be a problem for Canada, Newfoundland and Greenland! While it is now Post-Tropical (because it is well north of the Tropical environment) This record setting storm continues to be a force, impacting areas far north of where previous storms have reached.

Post Tropical Storm Fiona still has hurricane force winds as it moves north at 25mph into Newfoundland! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

A cool front moves through southeast Texas Monday. Morning temperatures lower to the 60s with highs mostly in the lower 90s next week.