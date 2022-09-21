Temperatures and the tropics heating up

Wednesday’s Forecast:

High pressure strengthens increasing the heat. It will be hot today with sunny skies and light winds. Highs today climb to the upper 90s. We’ll be close to records today and tomorrow. Friday and Saturday we should have no problem setting or tying record highs.

Temperatures climb to the upper-90s with sunny skies and light winds

Tracking the tropics:

The tropics are coming alive! We have Fiona and Gaston. And there are three other tropical waves that could get names. The disturbance moving toward the Caribbean is the one we need to watch.

Five systems in the Atlantic

After moving into the Caribbean the question is does it move into the Gulf of Mexico? Here are two long range model solutions. One has a hurricane in the in the Gulf of Mexico, the other in the Atlantic east of Florida. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.

Two model solutions for what may be Hermine

10-day Forecast:

The official start of Fall is Thursday but it will feel like summer with temperatures climbing to the upper-90s Wednesday through Friday. We’ll be challenging record highs through Saturday. Temperatures lower next week.