A September sizzle takes over

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Heat is our weather story through Friday. Temperatures climb to the mid-90s this afternoon and we’ll be near 100 degrees Wednesday through Friday. High pressure dominates the forecast keeping us dry and hot.

Temperatures climb to 96 degrees and feeling like 102

Tracking the tropics:

Fiona continues to strenghten and is now a category 3 storm on top of the Turks and Caicos Islands Tuesday morning. It will strengthen as it nears Bermuda and could impact the island with major hurricane force winds.

There are two other tropical waves in the Atlantic and one of them is a concern for the Gulf of Mexico. Both the American and European model have this disturbance becoming a hurriance and in the Gulf at the end of next week. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.

Fiona track through Friday morning

Gaston is the next name.

Comparring the American & European model Friday the 30th

10-day Forecast:

The official start of Fall is Thursday but it will feel like summer with temperatures climbing to the upper-90s Wednesday through Friday. We’ll be challenging record highs these days. Temperatures lower next week.