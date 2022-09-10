Spectacular weather for the weekend!

Saturday’s Forecast:

It is a spectacular start to the day with low humidity and temperatures in the lower 70s! Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 90s and a light breeze.

Cool mornings heading into a warm afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

We’ll get a dry north/northeast wind that will bring a dry feeling weekend with mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be lower for the first time in several months. What a treat!

Mostly dry week ahead (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

Hurricane Earl intensified into our first major hurricane of the season. There is only one tropical wave near Africa that could also become our next named storms. Fiona is the next name. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.