Spectacular weather for the weekend!

It's going to be a great weekend!

Friday’s Forecast:

It is a spectacular start to the day with low humidity and temperatures in the lower 70s! Today kicks off what should be a great weather weekend! Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 90s and a light breeze.

It's going to be a fantastic Friday.

10-day forecast:

We’ll get a dry north/northeast wind that will bring a dry feeling weekend with mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be lower for the first time in several months. What a treat!

It's going to be a great weekend!

Tracking the tropics:

Hurricane Earl will intensify into our first major hurricane of the season. There are two tropical waves near Africa that could also become our next named storms. Fiona is the next name. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.