Back To Work With Afternoon Pop-Up Storms

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Back to work with a chance for some flare ups along the coast early on in the day, moving inland as we progress into the afternoon. We should see more sunshine tomorrow so expect temperatures to be back into the low 90s for most areas, upper 80s along the coast.

A few flare ups for the afternoon hours are possible as we head back to school and work

10-day forecast:

A weather pattern like this is keeps temperatures in check. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and lower 90s through next weekend. Rain chances will be more typical that we usually see for the start of September. The one change will be a switch later this week to a north-northeast wind. That will bring in some drier air so even though we’ll see temperatures back into the low 90s, the humidity will not feel as oppressive. Enjoy!

More typical early September weather coming this week

Tracking the tropics:

Danielle is back to hurricane strength and is churning in the Northern Atlantic, but it poses no threat to land. This is a fish storm. It won’t move much farther north than it is now. Tropical Storm Earl has also formed and will stay over the Atlantic while it intensifies into a hurricane later this week, potentially becoming our first major hurricane in the Atlantic in 2022. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.

Ad