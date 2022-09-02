Flood risks through Labor Day Monday

Friday’s Forecast:
A front is slowly moving into SE Texas and will create some strong thunderstorms this afternoon. The front stalls over us this holiday weekend. The deep moisture content in our atmosphere along with this front, creates an environment where street flooding can occur from slow moving cells of heavy rain.
Flood threat Saturday:
Saturday through Labor Day we have a widespread rainy pattern with more threats of street flooding.
Sunday & Labor Day Monday:
More heavy rain with a threat of flooding lasts through Monday. Make sure you have backup plans because once the rain starts it may be a long while before the rain ends.
Rain is expected on Labor Day. Houston’s wettest Labor Day Holiday was in 1923 when we received 2.45″ of rain.
10-day forecast:
The benefit of having a weather pattern like this is it keeps temperatures in check. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and lower 90s through next weekend.
Tracking the tropics:
Danielle formed yesterday. It is expected to become a hurricane and fall apart at the end of this weekend. It won’t move much farther north than it is now. Invest 91L may become Earl in the next few days. It will stay over the Atlantic. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.