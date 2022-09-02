Flood risks through Labor Day Monday

Moderate threat from Houston to the northeast

Friday’s Forecast:

A front is slowly moving into SE Texas and will create some strong thunderstorms this afternoon. The front stalls over us this holiday weekend. The deep moisture content in our atmosphere along with this front, creates an environment where street flooding can occur from slow moving cells of heavy rain.

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 60% chance of storms

Flood threat Saturday:

Saturday through Labor Day we have a widespread rainy pattern with more threats of street flooding.

A moderate threat for all of SE Texas

Sunday & Labor Day Monday:

More heavy rain with a threat of flooding lasts through Monday. Make sure you have backup plans because once the rain starts it may be a long while before the rain ends.

Temperatures in the 80s with more rain expected

Rain is expected on Labor Day. Houston’s wettest Labor Day Holiday was in 1923 when we received 2.45″ of rain.

The hottest labor day was 109 in 2000.

10-day forecast:

The benefit of having a weather pattern like this is it keeps temperatures in check. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and lower 90s through next weekend.

What to expect through Sunday of next week

Tracking the tropics:

Danielle formed yesterday. It is expected to become a hurricane and fall apart at the end of this weekend. It won’t move much farther north than it is now. Invest 91L may become Earl in the next few days. It will stay over the Atlantic. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.

Will become a hurricane later today

91L has a 70% chance to become Earl in the next five days