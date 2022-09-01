Tracking a front moving into Texas

Thursday’s Forecast:
A front moves into the state of Texas today. Heavy rain will accompany the front as it moves south. For us in southeast Texas, the heaviest and more widespread rain will fall in our northern cities. In the Houston area we have a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s.
Flood threat Thursday:
A low threat of street flooding along I-10 and north. This threat stays with us and becomes more widespared through the holiday weekend.
Labor Day Weekend Forecast:
The front stalls on top of SE Texas Saturday through Monday. This will result in the potential for street flooding every day and it can ruin your holiday plans. Make sure you have indoor backup plans because this type of pattern, rain can fall for several hours.
Rain is expected on Labor Day. Houston’s wettest Labor Day Holiday was in 1923 when we received 2.45″ of rain.
10-day forecast:
We have one more day with temperatures in the mid-90s before a big temperature tumble this weekend.
Tracking the tropics:
After no storm formation in the month of August, the tropics are ramping up at the start of September. Tropical Depression Five formed early Thursday morning. There is no movement with this storm but it could still become Danielle later today or tomorrow.
Two other tropical waves may become Earl and Fiona too. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that form in the tropics.
No tropical system in the month of August:
We’ve had three named tropical systems so far this hurricane season. None formed in the month of August. This was the first time since 1997 we didn’t get a named storm in the month. That year we finished the season with 7 storms. The same thing happened in 1961. That year finished with 12 storms. But one of them was category 4 Hurricane Carla that slammed into SE Texas.