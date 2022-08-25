Storms moving south today

Did you know we've had rain in Houston seven days in a row

Thursday’s Forecast:

The frontal boundary we’ve been tracking the past several days is along the coast this morning. Storms will fire along this line with the strongest expected around the Matagorda Bay area. Houston has a 30% chance of rain this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

We have a 30% chance of rain with a high temperature of 90 degrees (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Flood risk today:

The heaviest rain is expected to be along our coastal cities today. There may be a few strong thunderstorms that form in the Houston area this afternoon.

Moderate threat along our coastal cities today (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

It’s been a week since we’ve had above average temperatures and that stretch of average to below average temperatures stays with us through Wednesday. We also have a chance of rain for the next 10-days.

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves that have a low chance for development over the next five days. One is headed toward the Caribbean and possibly heading into the Gulf of Mexico. Below is a comparison for Sunday September 4th. The American model has a more organized low, with the European model keeping this an open wave in the Bay of Campeche. We’ll keep you posted. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that will form in the tropics.

Both of these disturbances have a 20% chance of formation in the next five days (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)