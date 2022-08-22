Heavy rain, street flooding & lots of lightning expected for the next 3 days

Monday’s forecast:

Lots of kids, teachers and staff heading back to school Monday. It will be steamy and muggy for drop off with temperatures generally in upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect to dodge some downpours again for pick up in the afternoon. We may see another round of heavy rain, thunderstorms and even severe weather tonight.

Temperatures in the lower 90s with a 60% chance of storms (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Severe weather & street flooding possible:

This slow-moving front will slowly sag south across the state of Texas bringing heavy rain and a chance of wind damage. This isn’t just for today. We have additional threats of street flooding through Wednesday.

Tornadoes and/or straight line winds possible in the green shaded areas today (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low threat of excessive rain in Houston today. Greater threat north of us with a flood watch in effect in north Texas (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

More heavy rain through Wednesday:

There are no flood watches for SE Texas today, but that may change depending where the front stalls tomorrow and Wednesday. Stay weather aware. Lightning, street flooding and even damaging winds can create a dangerous situation if you aren’t prepared. Today the flood watch is north of us.

All of the ingredients are in place for flooding in the green shaded areas. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Temperatures today and for most of the week will be cooler than average. Rain will be a constant companion every day this week.

What to expect through Wednesay of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

A tropical wave has a 20% chance of development this week. There is plenty of time to watch it for any signs of development. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that will form in the tropics.