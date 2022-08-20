77º

LIVE

Weather

More rain through the weekend

Low flood threat today

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Tags: Weather, Weather Forecast
Low risk of floods this Saturday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday Forecast:

The pattern today will be familiar. Showers off the coast early will move inland late morning into the afternoon where there will be rain chances near 40-60% with high temperatures mostly in the upper 80s with a few 90s possible. There is a low risk for excessive rainfall.

This afternoon's rain will be a pattern that will be repeated almost every day next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Rain chances and clouds will keep temps cooler than norma today. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Temperatures today and for most of next week will be cooler than normal. Rain will be a constant companion every day next week.

Wet and cooler week ahead! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The low pressure area we’ve been watching, has now moved into the Bay of Campeche. It quickly organized over water and has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical system as it nears south Texas. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that will form in the tropics.

Potential for Tropical Depression is about 70% right now (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Journalist, meteorologist, community leader and volunteer.

email

facebook

twitter