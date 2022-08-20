More rain through the weekend

Saturday Forecast:

The pattern today will be familiar. Showers off the coast early will move inland late morning into the afternoon where there will be rain chances near 40-60% with high temperatures mostly in the upper 80s with a few 90s possible. There is a low risk for excessive rainfall.

This afternoon's rain will be a pattern that will be repeated almost every day next week

Rain chances and clouds will keep temps cooler than norma today.

10-day forecast:

Temperatures today and for most of next week will be cooler than normal. Rain will be a constant companion every day next week.

Wet and cooler week ahead!

Tracking the tropics:

The low pressure area we’ve been watching, has now moved into the Bay of Campeche. It quickly organized over water and has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical system as it nears south Texas. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that will form in the tropics.