Storms move in today

Thursday’s Forecast:

We are starting this Thursday with a few showers in our northern cities. These will mostly stay in place and come to an end in the next few hours. This afternoon widespread rain moves into SE Texas bringing a street flooding threat and the possibility of damaging winds. Rain totals will range from 1-4″ in the spots that get the strongest of storms.

An 80% chance of thunderstorms this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Street flooding possible today in most of SE Texas with 1-4" in the areas with the heaviest rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Damaging stright line winds possible this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Friday & the weekend:

We have another flood threat tomorrow. Friday’s forecast is highly depended on how the storms form today so we’ll update this forecast tonight. Temperatures lower and we’ll have an active sea breeze storm pattern through early next week.

Lower temperatures with more rain Friday & Saturday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Once we get through the weekend temperatures will settle into the lower and mid-90s with a chance of afternoon storms every day.

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

We are watching an area of storms in the Caribbean that has a 30% chance of development as it enters the Bay of Campeche. South Texas may get another round of rain from this at the end of the week. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates when storms form.

