Low pressure in the Gulf brings rain this weekend

Sunday forecast:

Outer bands of the low in the Gulf will be moving through for most of our Sunday morning and early afternoon. None of the rain will be too heavy but there is a chance that you will get chased inside from time to time as showers move in from east to west. For areas that don’t see any rain (west/northwest), it will be very hot once again with highs in the mid 90s to upper 90s.

Rain chances highest for first half of today. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center has now given this a 20% chance of becoming a tropical system before it makes land in south Texas Sunday. Our rain tomorrow for those that see it will come from this low. Make sure you’re the first to know if this become a tropical depression or storm by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

Low chance for Tropical development prior to landfall (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Excessive rainfall expected southwest of Houston Metro (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

We start next week in a drier and hotter weather pattern. It looks like near the end of the week a front may bring more much need rain to southeast Texas.

Ad