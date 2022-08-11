More heavy rain on the way

Temperatures in the lower 90s with heavy rain possible every day

Thursday’s forecast:

With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.

Thursday night Forecasting Change:

More heavy rain Friday & Saturday:

The flood threat includes all of southeast Texas Friday. And even Saturday most of our area can get additional heavy rain that can create street flooding.

Tracking the tropics:

It’s not often that an area of storms in the eastern Atlantic completely falls apart. But that is the case with this disturbance. It now has just a 10% chance to become our next named storm. Wind shear and dust have been preventing this storm for forming. Make sure you get our updates on the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

10-day forecast:

Temperatures in the lower 90s through Saturday. Early next week we’re back in a drier and hotter forecast.