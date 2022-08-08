Hot & humid with a chance of afternoon storms

Monday’s Forecast:
A handful of schools are heading back to the classroom today. Temperatures climb to the mid and upper-90s with a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Weather pattern change at the end of the week:
A front will move into Texas and bring a 60% chance for widespread rain at the end of the week.
Tracking the tropics:
The Tropics are starting to wake up. An area of storms in the eastern Atlantic has a 40% chance to become our next named storm. Danielle is the next name up. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.
10-day forecast:
We have a chance of rain every day this work week with temperatures mostly in the mid-90s. A front will move into Texas at the end of the week. It won’t bring any cooling for us, but it will bring a good chance of widespread rain.