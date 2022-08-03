Triple digits are back!

Wednesday’s Forecast:
An area of high pressure continues to influence our weather the next two days. Temperatures climb to 100 degrees this afternoon with a small 20% chance of rain.
Most 100 degree days in a year:
With Tuesday’s high of 101 degrees we are now in 5th place for the most 100 degree days in a year. After today we’ll go into 4th place tied with the year 2000. Records go back to 1889.
Rain back Thursday night:
This excessive heat doesn’t last long. Thursday night more rain arrives in SE Texas. This weather pattern change will result in a rainy Friday with highs falling back to the mid-90s.
10-day forecast:
We are hot and mostly dry through Thursday midday. Our weather pattern changes late Thursday. Temperatures lower to the mid-90s with a higher chance of rain.
Tracking the topics:
No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. We are 1/3 of the way through the season but 92% of seasonal activity is to come. August through October accounts for 78% of tropical storm days and 96% of major hurricane days. So far we’ve had three named storms. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.