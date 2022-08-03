Triple digits are back!

Wednesday’s Forecast:

An area of high pressure continues to influence our weather the next two days. Temperatures climb to 100 degrees this afternoon with a small 20% chance of rain.

Another day of triple digit heat (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Most 100 degree days in a year:

With Tuesday’s high of 101 degrees we are now in 5th place for the most 100 degree days in a year. After today we’ll go into 4th place tied with the year 2000. Records go back to 1889.

2022 is in 5th place with 19 so far this year (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain back Thursday night:

This excessive heat doesn’t last long. Thursday night more rain arrives in SE Texas. This weather pattern change will result in a rainy Friday with highs falling back to the mid-90s.

Friday looks showery too (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

We are hot and mostly dry through Thursday midday. Our weather pattern changes late Thursday. Temperatures lower to the mid-90s with a higher chance of rain.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. We are 1/3 of the way through the season but 92% of seasonal activity is to come. August through October accounts for 78% of tropical storm days and 96% of major hurricane days. So far we’ve had three named storms. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

Ad

We are headed into the heart of our hurricane season (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)