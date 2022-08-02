Getting hotter with less rain

Tuesday’s Forecast:
An area of high pressure expands and will influence our weather the next three days. Temperatures climb to the upper-90s to 100 degrees this afternoon and Wednesday. While not completely dry, any rain or storms we receive will be isolated. Most of us will be completely dry the next two days. More widespread rain is expected late Thursday and this pattern will stay with us through the weekend.
August Preview:
August is climatologically our hottest month of the year. Here are the highlights.
10-day forecast:
We are hot and mostly dry today and tomorrow. Our weather pattern changes late Thursday. Temperatures lower to the mid-90s with a higher chance of rain.
Tracking the topics:
No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. We are 1/3 of the way through the season but 92% of seasonal activity is to come. August through October accounts for 78% of tropical storm days and 96% of major hurricane days. So far we’ve had three named storms. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.