Getting hotter with less rain

Tuesday’s Forecast:

An area of high pressure expands and will influence our weather the next three days. Temperatures climb to the upper-90s to 100 degrees this afternoon and Wednesday. While not completely dry, any rain or storms we receive will be isolated. Most of us will be completely dry the next two days. More widespread rain is expected late Thursday and this pattern will stay with us through the weekend.

Temperatures climb to the upper 90s with a 20% chance of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

August Preview:

August is climatologically our hottest month of the year. Here are the highlights.

Highlights for the month (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

We are hot and mostly dry today and tomorrow. Our weather pattern changes late Thursday. Temperatures lower to the mid-90s with a higher chance of rain.

What to expect through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. We are 1/3 of the way through the season but 92% of seasonal activity is to come. August through October accounts for 78% of tropical storm days and 96% of major hurricane days. So far we’ve had three named storms. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

Ad

We are headed into the heart of our hurricane season (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)