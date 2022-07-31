Hot, hazy Sunday ahead

Sunday’s forecast:

Today is going to be a hot one! Highs will be in the upper 90s, but feeling like the triple digits. Drink plenty of water and make sure your children and pets take cool breaks with plenty of water. Saharan dust will be present and if the dust is thick enough it will prevent storms from forming.

Hot with only a VERY slight chance of showers

Our next plume of Saharan dust from Africa arrives today. It will lower air quality and bring back a hazy sky.

A dusty sky Saturday and Sunday

Still on pace for record hot month!

Despite failing to reach 100 degrees the past eight days, Houston is still on track to set the hottest July on record. Records go back to May 1, 1889.

Records go back to May 1, 1889

10-day forecast:

While temperatures are still above average, I don’t have any triple digit temperatures in this 10-day forecast. The biggest reason is we no longer have a dome of high pressure brining unrelenting heat. We also have a chance of rain every afternoon.

Shower trend the next ten days along with hot temperatures.

Tracking the topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

