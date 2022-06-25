Triple digit heat through Sunday

This weekend will be toasty but relief moves in Monday!

Saturday’s Forecast:

With high pressure in control, temperatures range from 100 to 102 degrees through today. We’ll challenge record highs Saturday. There is a less than10% chance to pick up a stray shower or thunderstorm but most of us will be dry with uncomfortable heat.

Another hot afternoon ahead! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Burn bans in effect:

Brazoria County is the latest area to issue an outdoor burn ban. These are issued based on the daily water balance of soil moisture. The scale goes from 0 to 800. Zero represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions. Most of the counties in SE Texas range from 600 to 700.

Brazoria county is the latest area to issue an outdoor burn ban. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Big change in the weather pattern next week:

There is hope from this unrelenting heat and mostly dry weather. A cold front moves into the state Monday. It may stall near SE Texas. If it does we’ll get widespread rain every day next week with temperatures falling to the lower-90s and possibly 80s to start the week.

Big weather pattern change next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

1" - 2.50" of rain expected (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

A cold front will completely change our weather pattern for the early part of next week. We’ll start the month of July with seasonable summer temperatures, no triple digits for now.

Hot this weekend ahead of a cooler and much wetter next week. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

The tropics are starting to come alive. There is a 60% chance for tropical development the next five days in the Atlantic. The long range models have this moving almost directly east to west headed toward Central America. And as of late Friday we’ve started to look at an area in the northern Gulf where thunderstorms will have a 20% chance of developing into something tropical. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of the season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

Area in the Gulf with chance of development (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

60% chance in the next five days that Bonnie forms (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)