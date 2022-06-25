Triple digit heat through Sunday

Saturday’s Forecast:
With high pressure in control, temperatures range from 100 to 102 degrees through today. We’ll challenge record highs Saturday. There is a less than10% chance to pick up a stray shower or thunderstorm but most of us will be dry with uncomfortable heat.
Burn bans in effect:
Brazoria County is the latest area to issue an outdoor burn ban. These are issued based on the daily water balance of soil moisture. The scale goes from 0 to 800. Zero represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions. Most of the counties in SE Texas range from 600 to 700.
Big change in the weather pattern next week:
There is hope from this unrelenting heat and mostly dry weather. A cold front moves into the state Monday. It may stall near SE Texas. If it does we’ll get widespread rain every day next week with temperatures falling to the lower-90s and possibly 80s to start the week.
10-day Forecast:
A cold front will completely change our weather pattern for the early part of next week. We’ll start the month of July with seasonable summer temperatures, no triple digits for now.
Tracking the Tropics:
The tropics are starting to come alive. There is a 60% chance for tropical development the next five days in the Atlantic. The long range models have this moving almost directly east to west headed toward Central America. And as of late Friday we’ve started to look at an area in the northern Gulf where thunderstorms will have a 20% chance of developing into something tropical. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of the season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.